If you want country living with plenty of land, look no further. Check out this listing in a rural area of Lincolnton, but just 10 mins from downtown Lincolnton. 3 bed, 2 bath with an office that has a closet. 3 separate outbuildings, One of the buildings has a poured concrete and electric ( permitted ) and is excellent for storing tractors/vehicles, 4X4 or side by sides The second outbuilding is great for storage. The third building is adjacent to the home fully finished with a full bathroom. The property sits at the end of a country road in a cul-de-sac and the house is approx 150 to 200 yards off the road up a long driveway..
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $399,999
