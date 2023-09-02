This custom to be built beautiful brick home is located in Vale NC, where you can enjoy the country feel while still having the convenience of being under an hour drive from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport & just 15 minutes to downtown Lincolnton or Cherryville, approximately 20 minutes to Hickory. Enjoy your mornings/evenings on the screened in back porch and admire the rural country quite area. Entering into the home you’ll see it flows into a luminous, open-concept. Throughout the living area and bedrooms, you will find vinyl plank luxury floorings throughout. The master bath also features a skylight with high ceilings and a plantar shelf. While in the backyard, there will be plenty of room for outdoor entertainment. The master bedroom will have custom vaulted ceiling with lots of room. Sitting on a 1 acre clear flat lot with NO HOA, great area and schools. Property has county water.