This custom to be built beautiful brick home is located in Vale NC, where you can enjoy the country feel while still having the convenience of being under an hour drive from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport & just 15 minutes to downtown Lincolnton or Cherryville, approximately 20 minutes to Hickory. Enjoy your mornings/evenings on the screened in back porch and admire the rural country quite area. Entering into the home you’ll see it flows into a luminous, open-concept. Throughout the living area and bedrooms, you will find vinyl plank luxury floorings throughout. The master bath also features a skylight with high ceilings and a plantar shelf. While in the backyard, there will be plenty of room for outdoor entertainment. The master bedroom will have custom vaulted ceiling with lots of room. Sitting on a 1 acre clear flat lot with NO HOA, great area and schools. Property has county water.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Vavalas are a nomadic couple that travel on foot with their tiny house and farm animals. The couple is traveling through Hickory on their …
Georgia Prestwood, an infant from Lenoir, was seriously injured at a Hickory Crawdads baseball game when a foul ball struck her in the head.
Childers, a leather cutter who worked for the furniture maker on-and-off for the last two decades, found out through social media over the wee…
Subway has sold itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, owner of rival sandwich chain Jimmy John's.
Michael Franklin Rockette, 43, of Taylorsville died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Rink Dam Road in Alexnader County on Monday.