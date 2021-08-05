3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $394,900

Under construction! Full Brick one level ranch with a country setting. Open floorplan with spacious living room. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths, office, Kitchen with 6 foot island, quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Owner suite with walkin closet and bath with dual vanity, soaker tub and tiled shower. Other bedrooms 12X12, 2 car garage and deck. Buyers can select interior finishes for a limited time. Convenient location. $394,900