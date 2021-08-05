3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $384,900

Under Construction, Buyer can select interior finishes for a limited time. 1888 sf, welcoming rocking chair front porch, spacious living room, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops and a island and dining area. Sunroom with access door to deck. Owner's suite with walkin closet and bath with shower and dual vanity. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are spacious with walkin closets. Oversized 2 car garage. Convenient location. $384,900