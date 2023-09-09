Come and fall in love with this custom built new construction ranch home on just over half an acre. You are greeted with a welcoming front porch with aluminium railings and a cedar post. This beautiful home offers an open floor plan with split bedrooms. The spacious kitchen has white shaker cabinets on the perimeter and a dark grey island, with beautiful granite countertops and backsplash. The floors are durable luxury vinyl in the living areas, tile in both bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. The home offers a mud room upon entry from the garage and the laundry room conveniently located beside. The primary bathroom has double sinks and beautiful tile on the walls of the shower. The living room has vaulted ceilings that enhance the size of the room. The windows are Andersen windows. The outdoor deck is constructed with composite decking for low maintenance living. Beautiful landscaping tops this home off as a must see.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $379,000
