Charming new construction home in Lincoln Greens of Lincolnton. This home is ready to move in and inlcudes all stainless steel appliances. Main living spaces have luxury vinyl plank flooring. Bedrooms are carpeted. Bathrooms have tile flooring. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops and a spacious kitchen island. Open concept plan! Rocking chair front porch and two car garage. Back deck overlooking a spacious yard that backs up to woods. Don't miss this great home!