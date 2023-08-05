Welcome to this charming and impeccably designed home, offering the perfect blend of modern comforts and classic elegance. The home offers three generously-sized bedrooms, each boasting Luxury Vinyl Plank and ample closet space. As you step inside, you'll be immediately captivated by the seamless flow of the open floor plan, creating an airy and spacious atmosphere throughout the main living area. The heart of the home centers around a beautifully appointed kitchen, featuring sleek granite countertops, ample cabinetry for storage, and a large center island. Stainless steel appliances and modern fixtures add a touch of luxury to this culinary haven, making it a joy to cook and entertain.The back door leads to the screened-in porch, an outdoor oasis where you can relax, unwind, and enjoy the gentle breeze while being shielded from the elements. Schedule your viewing today of this MUST see Home!