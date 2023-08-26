You don't want to miss this custom built home located just minutes from downtown Lincolnton! It is situated on a half acre corner lot with plenty of room for parking when entertaining guests. This beautiful home comes with cathedral ceilings, an open floor plan, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen is open to the main living area and has custom built maple cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. The master suite features a walk in closet with a bathroom that features a custom walk in tiled shower, dual sinks in a granite counter top, and a jetted garden tub! Enjoy sitting on the covered front porch or look out over a large back yard from the spacious rear deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $365,000
