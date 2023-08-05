Public Remarks Absolutely adorable brand new ranch. Relax in your rocking chair on this cozy front porch or enjoy the privacy on the rear deck. This 3 bedroom/2bath home will satisfy your pickiest buyers! LVP flooring in main body, tile in primary bathroom and carpet in bedrooms. This perfect kitchen has a center island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. 9 ft ceilings thru out, oversized 20' x 34' garage with a 16' wide door. Spacious closets and pantry. Granite countertops in both secondary baths. Right down the road from Lincoln Charter School. Pictures are from a previously identical built home. Some items may vary. Professional pictures will be uploaded Monday.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $359,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A car plowed through the patio in front of Taste Full Beans coffee shop in downtown Hickory on Thursday night. Beth Leicht, a barista at the s…
In a memo included in the council’s agenda packet, Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell said the extension was needed in part becau…
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified the two men killed in a crash on Vashti Road as 75-year-old Ted Allen Teague and 42-year-old Michael …
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
The restaurant’s menu is limited to barbecue staples: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, brisket and ribs alongside traditional sides such as fries…