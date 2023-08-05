Public Remarks Absolutely adorable brand new ranch. Relax in your rocking chair on this cozy front porch or enjoy the privacy on the rear deck. This 3 bedroom/2bath home will satisfy your pickiest buyers! LVP flooring in main body, tile in primary bathroom and carpet in bedrooms. This perfect kitchen has a center island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. 9 ft ceilings thru out, oversized 20' x 34' garage with a 16' wide door. Spacious closets and pantry. Granite countertops in both secondary baths. Right down the road from Lincoln Charter School. Pictures are from a previously identical built home. Some items may vary. Professional pictures will be uploaded Monday.