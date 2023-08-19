Perfect opportunity to own this beautiful 2019 ranch-style home in the coveted North Lincoln school district with a one acre plot, NO HOA or restrictions so bring on the backyard chickens or goats! Home location is in Boger City area, less than two miles from the Lincolnton hospital, and four miles from the courthouse! This modern home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with granite countertops, two-car garage, soft-closure drawers and cabinets, as well as a concrete-and-brick front porch and back patio. Property comes with a matching wooden shed, as well as transferable HVAC biannual maintenance agreement, trash and recycling pickup service, and lawn maintenance agreements. Included in the sale of the property will be the Ring floodlight camera, Maytag washer and dryer set, range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. This is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $359,900
