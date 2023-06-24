Back on the market at no fault of the seller. Practically brand new adorable ranch home on just over a half acre. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large backyard partially fenced. Lots of added features such as a custom window seat in the primary bedroom. A large covered back porch, granite countertops. Beautiful rural area in Lincoln County with easy access to 321. Within 10 min to Lincolnton and a variety of shopping. You even have the option of keeping the chicken coop and select chickens (their kids have a few favorites that must go!)