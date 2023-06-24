Back on the market at no fault of the seller. Practically brand new adorable ranch home on just over a half acre. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large backyard partially fenced. Lots of added features such as a custom window seat in the primary bedroom. A large covered back porch, granite countertops. Beautiful rural area in Lincoln County with easy access to 321. Within 10 min to Lincolnton and a variety of shopping. You even have the option of keeping the chicken coop and select chickens (their kids have a few favorites that must go!)
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A five-story, 95-unit independent-living center for seniors is under construction in downtown Hickory.
Four people were arrested for drug trafficking and other charges at a Days Inn hotel in Hickory on Monday.
“I don’t know if it was just the adrenaline or what, but it felt like I was in a dream."
The owners of a new business in Maiden went from the germination of an idea to doors open in three weeks.
The Hickory City Council will consider annexing 19 acres of land on North Center Street to allow for construction of a 210-unit residential pr…