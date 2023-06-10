Tired of traffic and need some space to spread out, but still want an affordable home? You found it! 3745 Startown Road is tucked just far enough in the country that you won't have to deal with traffic jams, but close enough to town for shopping, schools & restaurants for convenience. This home is unique in that it has NEVER been lived in. Seller bought it and immediately was called upon to take care of an aging family member so never had the chance to enjoy the home. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining friends and family. All appliances in kitchen still have the tags/plastic on them. The kitchen features an island perfect for breakfast on busy mornings or prepping dinner. The split bedroom floorplan allows for privacy and peace & quiet. Primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet. En suite bathroom has a built-in linen closet for extra storage. All bedrooms & living room have ceiling fans. Refrigerator (new!) and washer and dryer (used) included with the home!