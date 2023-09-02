Nestled in downtown Lincolnton, a new 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom luxury townhome awaits, just moments from the Court House, charming shops, and delectable dining. The main-level owner's suite adds a touch of elegance, while the open floor plan, colonial-style brick front, and private courtyard exude sophistication. Revel in modern comforts like a walk-in closet, granite kitchen countertops, soft-close cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. This home seamlessly combines historic charm with contemporary amenities, offering a lavish urban retreat in the heart of Lincolnton's vibrant scene.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $339,900
