Experience urban living at its finest in the Memorial Hall community, nestled in downtown Lincolnton. This new construction townhome epitomizes modern elegance with its open floor plan and charming colonial-style brick front facade. Step into luxury as you explore its features, including a private courtyard for tranquil relaxation. The townhome boasts a spacious walk-in closet, while the kitchen showcases sleek granite countertops, upgraded flooring, and soft-close cabinets. Embrace culinary delights with stainless steel appliances. With its prime location just minutes away from the courthouse, shops, and restaurants, this townhome offers the perfect blend of convenience, style, and urban charm.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $319,900
