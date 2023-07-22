Amazing find in Lincolnton, NC! This ranch home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths and a delightful screened porch to enjoy year round!! Comes with a 1-car garage! This home was built in 2021 - newer HVAC and roof and sits on over 3/4 acre! The kitchen has lots of storage space, an island for chatting with guests while cooking, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Large primary bedroom with en suite. Indoor laundry. Wonderful yard space for gardens, storage, outdoor living.