Amazing find in Lincolnton, NC! This ranch home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths and a delightful screened porch to enjoy year round!! Comes with a 1-car garage! This home was built in 2021 - newer HVAC and roof and sits on over 3/4 acre! The kitchen has lots of storage space, an island for chatting with guests while cooking, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Large primary bedroom with en suite. Indoor laundry. Wonderful yard space for gardens, storage, outdoor living.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $290,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jennifer Elaine Roarke, 54, is charged with one count of wire fraud scheme, according to the indictment. Hickory based law firm Young, Morphis…
The holes are located near the front of the store. The larger of the two holes was located near the back of a parking spot while the smaller w…
Lisa Michelle Riahi, 49, of Hickory died when a vehicle was apparently washed into the waters of Duck Creek, according to a release from the A…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Catawba County Sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle along Springs Road when the vehicle crashed near Rifle Range Road. One pedestri…