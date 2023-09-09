Brand new 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom apartment conveniently located in Lincolnton. This open concept apartment with modern finishes has vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a side deck, and much more. Application fee is $40 per adult. Pets are conditional with a $300 pet fee. Rent is $1595 and the security deposit is $1595. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.