Very nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom apartment conveniently located in Lincolnton. This open concept apartment with modern finishes has vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and much more. Application fee is $40 per adult. Pets are conditional with a $300 pet fee. Rent is $1500 and the security deposit is $1500. Lawn maintenance and garbage pick up are included in rent.