Welcome home to this 4 year old custom craftsman on 12 private acres. 2x6 outer walls with R23 insulation. Spacious 3 car garage on main level. 3BRs 2 baths & desirable split bedroom plan. Inviting entry opens into an open concept living area featuring a large gas fireplace & cathedral ceiling. The kitchen hosts a granite island, SS appliances & gas range. The main level owners suite offers an oversized bedroom and custom closet built ins. The bath has a jetted soaking tub, walk in glass & tile shower and double vanities with dresser style drawers. The laundry is off the kitchen & features a deep sink and granite folding counter. The deck is covered and offers lots of room to cook and entertain. All hardwood flooring & LVP. The walk out basement features a partially finished full bathroom, one car garage and area designed to place door for safe room. Dual fuel on all systems. Home was purposely laid out for a future pool. Additional lot had a 3/2 mobile home with water and power.