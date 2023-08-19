Stunning New Construction. Main Level Living with a spacious open floor plan. This 3 bedroom/2 full bath home is perfect and waiting for you. Walk up the front steps to the rocking chair front porch and look out to the beautiful property and the perfect concrete driveway. Enter the living room with recessed lighting and head over to the well appointed kitchen w/great cabinets and counter space. Dining room space is abundant so get ready for entertaining. Want to spend time outdoors? Walk out the French doors to the large back deck and check out the great view of trees surrounding the property. The primary suite has a walk-in closet and a wonderful primary bath w/tiled shower. The hall closet offers additional storage. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have a great view of the back yard. This is the perfect place to call home. Enjoy your life in the foothills of our mountains and have the best weather with a short drive to the ski slopes. Welcome to your new home.