Location, Location, Location! This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath NEW CONSTRUCTION ranch home is less than 5 minutes from downtown Lenoir with many nearby parks including Mulberry Recreation Center, Lenoir Optimist Park, TH Broyhill Walking Park, and Lenoir Golf Course. Super convenient to US 321 for a quick commute to the Hickory area or HWY 18 to Morganton or Wilkesboro. Home features to include granite counters, stainless appliances, custom cabinets in the kitchen, durable and attractive LVP flooring throughout, 2 full baths, pre-wired for cable television and a concrete driveway. 1 year builder warranty included. Home scheduled to be complete and ready to move in mid-December of 2023!