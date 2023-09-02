Location, Location, Location! This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath NEW CONSTRUCTION ranch home is less than 5 minutes from downtown Lenoir with many nearby parks including Mulberry Recreation Center, Lenoir Optimist Park, TH Broyhill Walking Park, and Lenoir Golf Course. Super convenient to US 321 for a quick commute to the Hickory area or HWY 18 to Morganton or Wilkesboro. Home features to include granite counters, stainless appliances, custom cabinets in the kitchen, durable and attractive LVP flooring throughout, 2 full baths, pre-wired for cable television and a concrete driveway. 1 year builder warranty included. Home scheduled to be complete and ready to move in mid-December of 2023!
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Vavalas are a nomadic couple that travel on foot with their tiny house and farm animals. The couple is traveling through Hickory on their …
Georgia Prestwood, an infant from Lenoir, was seriously injured at a Hickory Crawdads baseball game when a foul ball struck her in the head.
Childers, a leather cutter who worked for the furniture maker on-and-off for the last two decades, found out through social media over the wee…
Subway has sold itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, owner of rival sandwich chain Jimmy John's.
Michael Franklin Rockette, 43, of Taylorsville died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Rink Dam Road in Alexnader County on Monday.