Welcome to 108 Eastwood Village Court, a wonderful location and stunning 2020-built home in the desirable area of Hudson. Home features 3 bed and 2 full baths split floor plan all on one level. This home is perfect for those looking for modern living with ample space for families or entertaining guests. The home features an open and inviting living area with cathedral ceiling, natural gas rock fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors thru out. The kitchen boasts with modern appliances, ample storage, and granite countertops making it perfect for entertaining in style. The primary suite is complete with an ensuite bathroom. The primary bath has a beautiful tile shower with edgeless glass enclosures. Oversized garage with tankless gas hot water heater meaning never to run out of hot water again. Outdoor space includes an above ground pool to enjoy on those hot summer days. Don't miss the opportunity to make this beautiful, move-in ready home yours. Schedule your appointment today!