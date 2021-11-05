Exceptionally maintained custom designed home on over an acre in the Miller Creek Subdivision! You will admire the detail that the Owner/Builder has put into this home. All brick, 3BR 3.5BA with full partially finished basement as well as double attached garage. Main level offer over 2,100 sq ft and features beautiful oak millwork finished hardwoods & tile flooring. Foyer leads to living room with open floor plan to kitchen that’s great for entertaining. The beautiful honed granite countertops are a focal point of the modern kitchen offering all top-of-the-line KitchenAid black stainless-steel appliances. Large walk-in pantry & laundry room with loads of cabinets & sink. The Owner’s suite features extra large walk-in closet, tile shower & double vanity with makeup area. Large carpeted basement area with over 1,600 ht sq ft has full bath with oversized shower. Screened-in back porch with Trex flooring & wooden ceiling with fan will be a family favorite. Large deck also features Trex & powder coated railing. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind home! Call Franklin today @ 828-446-7748
3 Bedroom Home in Hildebran - $534,900
