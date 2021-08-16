3 Bedroom Home in Hildebran - $249,900

Move in ready! Convenient location, home is one owner brick ranch located on 2.77 acres near I-40 and Hwy 70. 3-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a den, living room and dining area. Kitchen has an eat in area and short bar area to extend dining or could be used as a workstation. If you want a larger dining room, you could make the den a dining room and extend the kitchen area. Living room could be used as a bonus room, hardwoods under carpet in living room. Abundant options, with minimal updates. Beautiful original hardwoods in 2 bedrooms and hardwoods under carpet in other rooms. Basement garage with fireplace in basement. Need a home with detached storage, here you go! Could be converted to a home workshop, endless possibilities. Extra Large carport with circle driveway. Home has been well maintained. Big backyard with mature shade trees for grilling out this summer. Do not miss this gem of a property!