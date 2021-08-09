Tons of character and space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located off Hwy 70 in Hildebran. Home features two bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs and a third room that could be used as an office (currently used as a bedroom). Spiral staircase leads to the upstairs to include a full bathroom, a walk in closet and a bedroom (with closet outside of bedroom). Great room downstairs features hardwood floors. Tiled kitchen. Home has been lovingly cared for. Enjoy summer evenings on the deck overlooking the fenced in backyard. Schedule your showing today before this home is gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Hildebran - $230,000
