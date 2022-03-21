Be in the Heart of Hildebran in Wilson Heights subdivision. Convenient location close to shopping, HWY 70 and I 40. Lovely move in ready 3BR/1Bath home has hardwood floors in Living Rm, hall & 3Bedrooms, all kitchen appliances convey with home, Beautiful up-graded lighting and ceiling fans through out, additional trim moldings to give a nice finished look and replacement windows. Basement offers Large Laundry with cabinets for storage, Amazing entertainment room with bar, opposite side could be finished out to be a Family Rm with wood burning fireplace and extra storage .... Walls and ceiling ready to hang sheet rock. Outside features covered front porch, large side patio with fire pit, back deck with above ground pool, nice corner lot, well maintained lawn, large storage building and good sized driveway for parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Hildebran - $189,900
