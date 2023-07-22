Gentle lived in 2017 Clayton home on over half acre. Backs up to farm on a quiet cul-de-sac. Inside offers a split floor plan and large kitchen with island, tray ceilings, drop lighting and matching appliances. Primary suite has impressive walk in closet and spa like bathroom with tiled and glass enclosed shower. On other side of home you'll find 2 other bedrooms, nook desk, and drop zone off back door equipped with laundry sink. Come live on a quiet road, close to town but in the country. Underground powerline and spectrum internet in this neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Hiddenite - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jennifer Elaine Roarke, 54, is charged with one count of wire fraud scheme, according to the indictment. Hickory based law firm Young, Morphis…
The holes are located near the front of the store. The larger of the two holes was located near the back of a parking spot while the smaller w…
Lisa Michelle Riahi, 49, of Hickory died when a vehicle was apparently washed into the waters of Duck Creek, according to a release from the A…
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Catawba County Sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle along Springs Road when the vehicle crashed near Rifle Range Road. One pedestri…