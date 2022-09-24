3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $850,000

Beautiful custom built Lake View home. 3bedrooms 3 1/2 Bathrooms plus a huge bonus room . Modern elegant open concept home features unique floor plan that offers great flow for entertaining. The timeless kitchen includes custom cabinets, a giant modern quartz island, additional bar for seating and stainless steal appliances. Beautiful dining room with views of Lake Hickory. Large living room with modern fireplace. Beautiful custom hardwood flooring thru all the house. Lower level has a beautiful spacious Master bedroom with walk in closet featuring a beautiful modern master bathroom with tile shower and spacious tub. Upstairs we have 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, office and a huge spacious Bonus room. Large laundry room on lower level , beautiful large front porch and a huge concrete backyard porch. Double garage long driveway and beautiful secluded neighborhood! Great location close to 127 N Center St. This is a must see!