3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $799,000

Superior construction, stellar interior, stunning views offered w this one owner custom home in lake access neighborhood. Amazing floor plan w the most impressive, modern kitchen offering a 6 seater gorgeous guartz island (black & white limited edition) w waterfall edge, upscale appliances including stainless hood. Dining area has views of the lake.True open concept living w outstanding attention to detail that you do not see every day- handmade white oak flooring and a Versailles Pattern flooring in entry way, dining/living area, amazing ceilings w modern woodwork, fireplace accent wall w/ Italian tile & live edge white oak mantle, French limestone on front exterior wall, custom lighting throughout, custom railings. Nice great room w/ fireplace & access to a 600 sq. ft patio. Private primary en suite on main w incredible bath w/ freestanding tub, custom wic steam shower, access to patio. Dream laundry/mudroom! Upstairs has hardwoods, 3 bedrooms w 2 beautiful baths AND bonus room.