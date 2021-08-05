 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $69,900

1996 Clayton Manufactured Single Wide Home, 1.05 Acres, Private Well and Septic, Private Dirt/Gravel Road, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Master Bath w/His and Hers Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower. Home needs light sheet rock work and paint throughout. New Carpet just installed. Outside Air unit looks old and some interior HVAC components missing. Cash offers only. Sold As Is. Seller will make no repairs.

