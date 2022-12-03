Level lot in quiet Conover community, sits a 3300 sqft newly constructed home. Enjoy one level living w/3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on main w/ expansive finished basement. Quality craftsmanship abounds w/hrdwds throughout and tile in all three baths. Vaulted ceilings, ample natural light & spacious kitchen right off the living room. No detail was overlooked in this kitchen – w/ both beauty and functionality considered. Prominent kitchen island made from quartz w/ a multitude of cabinets. Details in the bathrooms such as tile floors & anti-fog mirrors with lighting integrated at the push of a button. High ceilings throughout, including garage & basement. Built-in deck with a covered porch of 49 sq ft. Adjacent to the home are two newly refurbished tennis courts as well as a baseball field and basketball court. The downtown area is minutes away as well as Lake Hickory and LRU.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $649,900
