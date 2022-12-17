Level lot in quiet Conover community, sits a 3300 sqft newly constructed home. Enjoy one level living w/3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on main w/ expansive finished basement. Quality craftsmanship abounds w/hrdwds throughout and tile in all three baths. Vaulted ceilings, ample natural light & spacious kitchen right off the living room. No detail was overlooked in this kitchen – w/ both beauty and functionality considered. Prominent kitchen island made from quartz w/ a multitude of cabinets. Details in the bathrooms such as tile floors & anti-fog mirrors with lighting integrated at the push of a button. High ceilings throughout, including garage & basement. Built-in deck with a covered porch of 49 sq ft. Adjacent to the home are two newly refurbished tennis courts as well as a baseball field and basketball court. The downtown area is minutes away as well as Lake Hickory and LRU.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $639,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Patrol vehicles with the Hickory Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office were spotted at Duke Energy substations in the Hickory …
27 employees laid off; dip in enrollment blamed; Hinshaw answers questions about Hickory college's cuts
Catawba Valley Community College laid off 27 employees in the past week, due to what school officials said is decreased enrollment and a budge…
Letters to the editor are the opinion of the author. This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
A Hickory man has been charged in a shooting that seriously injured a 25-year-old on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the New…
The Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) and Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) recently released their all-conference lists for the 2022 h…
A homicide victim whose body was found in Conover was identified as Luiz Enrique Rodriguez, 51, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Frida…
See the video: Conover School teacher wins car giveaway; she's second teacher from school to win Catawba County United Way and Paramount Kia giveaway
The first time was the charm once again at the Catawba County United Way and Paramount Kia car giveaway on Thursday.
Lanora Evans clutched a framed photo of her daughter, India Kynar Rice, as she spoke about the pain she has endured since her daughter’s death.
This year I considered another pilgrimage to McAdenville or Tanglewood, but Saturday evening we opted to avoid the lines and stay local. We dr…
A pickup truck overturned in a two-vehicle collision on northbound U.S. Highway 321 near the N.C. Highway 10 exit.