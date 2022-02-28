3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $600,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous private estate located on 13.39 acres! This expansive property boasts an immaculate 3 bed/2.5 bath, open concept home w/a wrap-around porch simply inviting you to pull up a rocking chair and sip on your coffee. Upon entering, this magnificent home allures you into the gathering room with 2 story cathedral ceilings, a wood burning-stone surround fireplace and large windows which opens up to an ample space for a dining area along with an exposed kitchen with beautiful custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops, large pantry, wood floors & a large island w/ additional seating. Primary bedroom is on the main level w/a walk-in closet and attached primary bath retreat. The second level has a sizeable bedroom and an ample loft area perfect for a 2nd gathering room, game room or office space. Add'l features included are a detached 2 story garage with an unfinished room upstairs, a greenhouse, huge 36x30 workshop & 12x28 storage building.