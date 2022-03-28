 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $59,900

NEAR DOWNTOWN HICKORY in the Historic Kenworth Neighborhood. Charming older home with tall ceiling, wood floors, brick fireplace and arched front wrap-around porch. Walk up attic for future expansion and full basement for storage. Structure appears solid but needs all new cosmetics. Being sold AS IS. For the first 8 days only owner occupant bids will be accepted.

