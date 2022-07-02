3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $569,900

This beautifully constructed home will be certain to draw you in with its open floor plan, stunning kitchen and lovely natural lighting. Featuring a gorgeous foyer that leads into the spacious living room with 2 STY Vaulted ceilings & modern fireplace perfect for those cozy nights. The large kitchen offers exotic granite counter tops, tons of cabinet storage, breakfast nook, walk in pantry and an expansive island to enjoy your loved ones. With the perfect floor plan the primary bedroom on main level w/ its tray ceilings & grand master bath w/ soaking tub. Upstairs features additional bedrooms, hall bath, and bonus/additional bedroom space, this home has room for everyone. Walk out onto the back covered deck (trex) to enjoy your gorgeous outdoor space featuring 1.38+/- acres w/ a pathway to creek, perfect for entertaining! We love the additional space in the basement for future finished use or just incredible storage potential-did we mention low county taxes?!