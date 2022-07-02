This beautifully constructed home will be certain to draw you in with its open floor plan, stunning kitchen and lovely natural lighting. Featuring a gorgeous foyer that leads into the spacious living room with 2 STY Vaulted ceilings & modern fireplace perfect for those cozy nights. The large kitchen offers exotic granite counter tops, tons of cabinet storage, breakfast nook, walk in pantry and an expansive island to enjoy your loved ones. With the perfect floor plan the primary bedroom on main level w/ its tray ceilings & grand master bath w/ soaking tub. Upstairs features additional bedrooms, hall bath, and bonus/additional bedroom space, this home has room for everyone. Walk out onto the back covered deck (trex) to enjoy your gorgeous outdoor space featuring 1.38+/- acres w/ a pathway to creek, perfect for entertaining! We love the additional space in the basement for future finished use or just incredible storage potential-did we mention low county taxes?!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $569,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A suspect was apprehended at a Claremont residence after a car chase involving the N.C. Highway Patrol on Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: 12-year-old shooting victim in stable condition; police say shooter identified but no arrests made in case
A 12-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot on Wednesday in Hickory. The 12-year-old’s condition was updated Thursday by Hickor…
5 pedestrians injured in when man loses control of truck at Newton flea market; 83-year-old from Conover charged
Five people, including two small children, were injured in a vehicle crash at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday.
Challenger: I'm not trying to ban books but these are not appropriate; review will extend into next school year
Three people spoke about the 24 book challenges facing Catawba County Schools during a school board meeting on Monday.
Three people were struck by a vehicle and injured at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday morning.
Storm drain corn stalk is talk of the town; "Steve" has lots of fans watching his growth on Springs Road
How is one corn stalk getting so much attention? Maybe it is the location, or maybe it is the amount of people watching it grow on their daily…
Hickory attorney discusses client's DWI acquittal, Cody says lawyers help keep prosecutors, law officers accountable
Prosecutors often highlight the cases where they get convictions but there are times when it’s defense attorneys who get to tout their successes.
A Hickory man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug trafficking and gun charges on Wednesday.
Apple is expanding its Maiden data center with a 240,000-square-foot addition.
Avast ye! I’m going to talk about a pirate. I’ve never written about one before. The subject hasn’t been one that charmed me ... until now.