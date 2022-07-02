 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Hickory Daily Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cargo Transporters

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $569,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $569,900

This beautifully constructed home will be certain to draw you in with its open floor plan, stunning kitchen and lovely natural lighting. Featuring a gorgeous foyer that leads into the spacious living room with 2 STY Vaulted ceilings & modern fireplace perfect for those cozy nights. The large kitchen offers exotic granite counter tops, tons of cabinet storage, breakfast nook, walk in pantry and an expansive island to enjoy your loved ones. With the perfect floor plan the primary bedroom on main level w/ its tray ceilings & grand master bath w/ soaking tub. Upstairs features additional bedrooms, hall bath, and bonus/additional bedroom space, this home has room for everyone. Walk out onto the back covered deck (trex) to enjoy your gorgeous outdoor space featuring 1.38+/- acres w/ a pathway to creek, perfect for entertaining! We love the additional space in the basement for future finished use or just incredible storage potential-did we mention low county taxes?!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert