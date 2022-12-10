 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $563,005

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $563,005

TO BE BUILT Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with deeded boat slip. Enjoy Lake Hickory community living from a brand new (to-be-built) home! Home plans include a private rear Office to maintain privacy. Spacious kitchen w/island to have open floor plan views of GR & access to the backyard. Granite tops (kitchen & all baths), plus stainless-steel appliance package. Tons of cabinetry & countertop space, pantry storage & a Formal DR nearby. Cozy morning room to sit back and enjoy morning coffee. Side entry stairs are out of site from guests, lead to spacious Owner's Suite with raised height dual sink vanity, Sep. shower, plus walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms up to share a full bath with dbl sink raised vanity. Laundry up to be nearby all bedrooms. Trees border the back of this sloping wooded property. You couldn't ask for a more charming peaceful location. Close proximity to parks, schools, libraries and Multiple golf courses around the area.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert