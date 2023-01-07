 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $549,900

Level lot in quiet Conover community, sits a 3300 sqft newly constructed home. Enjoy one level living w/3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on main w/ expansive finished basement. Quality craftsmanship abounds w/hrdwds throughout and tile in all three baths. Vaulted ceilings, ample natural light & spacious kitchen right off the living room. No detail was overlooked in this kitchen – w/ both beauty and functionality considered. Prominent kitchen island made from quartz w/ a multitude of cabinets. Details in the bathrooms such as tile floors & anti-fog mirrors with lighting integrated at the push of a button. High ceilings throughout, including garage & basement. Built-in deck with a covered porch of 49 sq ft. Adjacent to the home are two newly refurbished tennis courts as well as a baseball field and basketball court. The downtown area is minutes away as well as Lake Hickory and LRU.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert