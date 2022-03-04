Enjoy the excellent lake views on this uniquely remodeled home from your private back deck hot tub. Sitting on .72 acres in the Olivers Landing community, this house offers an open floor plan with natural sunlight shining through on the exposed wood beams. Main level offers kitchen, dining, laundry, half bath and a 2 story great room. Main level master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, fully remodeled bathroom, access to the back deck, and a cozy gas fireplace. 2nd level features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a loft with access to the finished attic. Lower level you'll find your 2 car garage. Don't forget to check out the newly added deck nestled halfway to the lake, perfect for a bonfire and s'mores summer night. Neighborhood includes community boat ramp and is surrounded by Players Ridge Golf Course. You won't run out of space to entertain in this house! Schedule a showing today and come see for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $535,000
