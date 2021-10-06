Beautiful, One Owner, All Brick Home with over 4200+heated sqft in Mt. View. IN-GROUND POOL. All situated on 1.17 beautifully landscaped lot. Granite counters in Kitchen. Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Built in Bookcases, Gas Log Fireplace.Formal Dining Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Palladium Arch Window. Split BR Floor Plan. Sunroom. Primary Suite with Large Walk in Closet, Jetted Tub, Sep Shower, His/Her Vanities, Roll-Out Glass Block Windows. Two other very spacious main level bedrooms. Full Hall Bath with Cultured Marble Double Vanity. Laundry Room with Built in Cabinets and Mud Sink. Upstairs you'll find an Office, Exercise Room, plus Large Bonus Room and a Full Bath. Basement offers a small Kitchenette/Bar area, Full Bath, Family/Recreational Room, and a Den with Stone Wood Burning Fireplace. Single Garage in Basement offers space for all those extra toys. Separate Workshop area. Locked Gun Closet. Add'l Lower Driveway. Attached Double Garage on the Main Level.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $525,900
