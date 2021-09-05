$10,000 Buyer's Allowance on this 2 story townhome in Moore’s Ferry. Bright and inviting entry foyer opens to a spacious floor plan with abundant living areas on the main lvl. Enjoy a formal dining rm, 2 story great rm with gas log FP, breakfast area and phenomenal kitchen. Granite countertops, spacious custom cabinets and stainless appliances offer first class amenities for time well spent in the kitchen! The main level master boasts hardwoods and access to the back patio/garden. Owners find comfort in the spacious tiled bathroom with step in shower, jetted tub, 2 vanities, large linen and walk in closets. A laundry room is located on the main floor, and conveniently serves as a mud room from the garage. Upstairs find spacious bedrooms, as well as a sitting room/study and bonus/recreation room. Amazing closet space throughout. STUNNING! From the front door to the back patio and garden, this custom built townhome will impress! Seller is offering a $10,000 buyer's decor allowance.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Catawba County Schools reverses mask decision; angry parents voice displeasure as police officers provide security for board
- Updated
Catawba County Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to review COVID-19-related quarantines and positive test cases …
- Updated
Masks will be required for Catawba County Schools students and faculty when indoors on school grounds.
- Updated
The Catawba County Schools Board of Education has called an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. today at the Catawba County Schools Administrative Se…
- Updated
The Hickory area could get several inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida starting late on Tuesday into Wednesday, Carolina Weather…
- Updated
Firefighters from Hickory, Mountain View and Long View extinguished flames and assessed damage at James Oxygen and Supply after the propane ex…
- Updated
Catawba County is facing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s public health director.
- Updated
A Catawba man was charged with trafficking in cocaine following a police search where over 1,000 grams of cocaine was found, according to a ne…
- Updated
Catawba County saw 602 new COVID-19 cases in one week and seven deaths.
A farm equipment manufacturer in Conover plans to expand and create almost 150 new jobs with a minimum wage of $30 an hour.
Watch Now: Maiden man charged with first-degree murder in fatal hit-and-run in Hickory appears in court
- Updated
A Maiden man appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges for a hit-and-run that killed a Conover man.