3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $499,000

FABULOUS SETTING ON LAKE HICKORY! 3BR/3BA A-frame style with semi-wraparound deck to enjoy view of the lake. Covered patio on lower level. Primary Bedroom on main level along with Kitchen, Dining Area & Living Room with woodstove insert. Kitchen has all new upgraded stainless steel appliances. Upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath. On the Lower level you'll find a full bath with stand up shower, a large family room with woodstove insert and sliders to covered patio. Large unfinished (appx 371 sq ft) heated & cooled part of basement has room for workshop & houses the laundry area. 109' of water frontage. Floating, covered Dock for your boat and/or jet ski. This home is ready for you to put your stamp on it. Would make a great Air BnB!