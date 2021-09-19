Great mini farm in Mt View. The property consists of 9 + acres with multiple structures. The eight stall barn has a wash pit and a full bath. Large pasture area. There is also a large 40 x 70 storage/workshop which has a full bath. As well as a detached 24 x 40 detached garage. The home on the property contains three bedroom with five full bathrooms. The large living area offers a stone fireplace. The eat in kitchen has an abundant amount of cabinet space. The bright sunroom is a great place for relaxing. The master suite has a fireplace to warm you up on those cool winter evenings. The large master bath offer a jetted tub. You will also find access to your on private covered porch from this room. The basement offers a finished den with wet bar. This is a great area for entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $495,000
