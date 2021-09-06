3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $475,000

Custom townhome in Moore’s Ferry. Bright and inviting entry foyer opens to a spacious floor plan with abundant living areas on the main lvl. Enjoy a formal dining rm, 2 story great rm with gas log FP, breakfast area and phenomenal kitchen. Granite countertops, spacious custom cabinets and stainless appliances offer first class amenities for time well spent in the kitchen! The main level master boasts hardwoods and access to the back patio/garden. Owners find comfort in the spacious tiled bathroom with step in shower, jetted tub, 2 vanities, large linen and walk in closets. A laundry room is located on the main floor, and conveniently serves as a mud room from the garage. Upstairs find spacious bedrooms, as well as a sitting room/study and bonus/recreation room. Amazing closet space throughout. STUNNING! From the front door to the back patio and garden, this custom built townhome will impress!