NEW CONSTRUCTION just completed in Crystal Falls. Wooded front yard provides privacy and cleared rear of home provides lots of light. Walk into your new home and you'll see an inviting open floorplan that allows for versatility, and a flex room which could become a formal dining area or an office. A huge island in the kitchen becomes the gathering place for the family. Split floorplan provides the owner's retreat separate from the hustle-and bustle and two additional bedrooms on the other side of the home. Kitchen pantry has a window for plenty of light. Walk in closet connects to the laundry room. Only 4 minutes to Rivers Edge Marina on Lake Hickory.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $474,000
