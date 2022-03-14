3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $469,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828-291-9514-Unique opportunity for a luxury townhome in a Lake Hickory Waterfront/Gated Community! 3BR/2.5BA Townhome in Moore's Ferry-This spacious open floor plan has a great flow and ambiance for entertaining and daily living. Rooms are flooded with natural light! Living Spaces Include: Large Formal Living Room with Fireplace, White Kitchen with Large Island, Custom Cabinetry, and Bar Seating, Dining Area, and Spacious Family Room! Primary Suite features Walk-In Tile Shower, Dreamy Walk in Closet, and Serene Sleeping Space-Overlooking the Backyard! Guest Bedroom has En-Suite Bathroom with Full Shower/Tub Combo and Large Closet. 3rd Bedroom serves as an Excellent Office Space or Additional Bedroom. Custom Features We Love: Additional Built In Cabinets in Laundry Room, Large Storage Space in Partial Basement, Upgraded Appliances, Transom Windows Through Out, Peaceful Outdoor Setting in a Convenient NW Hickory Location!!