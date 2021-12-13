 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $439,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $439,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $439,000

Welcome Home! This brick 2 story home features new flooring throughout, fresh paint, a new appliance package, all nestled in a peaceful neighborhood in NE Hickory. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is move in ready. This home is a must see. Contact your ReMax Legendary agent Cory Klassett today to schedule your showing. 828-446-4589

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert