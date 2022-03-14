3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $435,000

Brick Ranch home with full basement and in-ground pool near Lake Hickory! This well cared home is in the desirable Bethlehem area and has lots to offer. The main level features a great layout with updates that includes new plank flooring throughout the home and updated tiled bathrooms with granite top sinks. The kitchen got a new sink, backsplash and refrigerator. The full basement gives you a den/recreational area with bar, a bonus room, extra bathroom and storage area currently used as an exercise room. The in-ground pool is a must for this summer and has a great outside entertainment area for all ages. Won't last long!