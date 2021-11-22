 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $429,900

Check out this gorgeous Brick Executive style home in Brookstone! Featuring 3BRs 3BAs and a full finished basement just shy of 3,000+/- Sq ft. This home has the room you need! Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. Galley kitchen with stainless appliances with breakfast area and dining room. Large open living room with vaulted ceiling and gas longs. Primary Suite with tray ceiling, dual vanities and a large walk in closet. Finished basement is perfect for entertaining and watching the big game! Downstairs also has a set of gas logs, a full bath and a wet bar, recessed lighting, options are endless for this flex space. Lower level garage. Love being outdoors? Check out the screened in porch, in ground irrigation, fire pit, patio area. All that is missing is you and a hot tub! Brookstone subdivision is minutes from Downtown Hickory & Hwy 321, easy commute!

