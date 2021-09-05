One of a kind sprawling ranch home on corner lot and approx. .71 acres. Trees line the front of the property and provide privacy. Large double front doors lead into the living room that features beautiful wood beams, a stone fireplace, and plenty of light from the windows that line the back side. Kitchen has lots of storage, new flooring, and most appliances have been upgraded. Large den with built-ins, wet bar, and a second fireplace. Primary suite has double walk-in closets and newly finished bathroom with huge walk-in shower. Sunroom with unique brick flooring off the primary bedroom and also accessible from living room. Laundry room convenient to bedrooms has a sink, counter for folding, and more storage. Room for outdoor eating and entertaining on the back patio. Detached 2 car garage with a workshop area as well as an additional storage room. Room for 4+ vehicles in the driveway. Truly unique - you must see this one for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $429,000
