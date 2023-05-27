New Construction! Don't miss this gorgeous home in Wallace's View located in Mountain View. Mark Isenhour Construction Inc. 3Bedroom/2.5Bath with unfinished bonus room. Bonus room gives desired flex space and could be finished for 4th bedroom. This new Construction Boasts Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, LVP flooring, Open Floorplan, Gas Fireplace, Primary Bedroom on Main, and more! Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms with shared bath. Enjoy your Morning coffee on the Front Porch overlooking the countryside or the Private, Covered Back Porch Estimated Completion 9/1/2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $428,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas Rangers officially announced plans to sell the Hickory Crawdads to Diamond Baseball Holdings on Tuesday.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…
Workers were out polishing railings and pouring concrete as they move toward completion of the Riverwalk project in Hickory.
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
A South Caldwell High School chorus teacher has been arrested on an embezzlement charge in connection to a report of money taken from a booste…