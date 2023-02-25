Builder built home and it shows! Come see this newly built in 2020 one level home located close to Lake Hickory. Walking up to the covered front porch you are welcomed into this open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms & 2 baths, double garage home. The kitchen has SS appliances, tile backsplash & eat at, granite top island. Fantastic split bedroom floorplan where the master bedroom is spacious & has a walk-in closet, master bath w/ double vanity sink, tile flooring & private water closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a full hall bath located in between both rooms. The back deck & yard is private with a wooden privacy fence. Located close to Lake Hickory County Club (Springs location) where you can join, dine at the club house, and hit the course for a game of golf! This home is located minutes from the grocery store, entertainment, food and shopping. 15 mins from Valley Hill Mall and mins from I-40. No HOA's. Don't miss your showing on this lovely home.